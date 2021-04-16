Queen Naija and Ari Lennox Come Together to "Set Up" a Cheater in Their New Video

Screen Shot 2021 04 16 at 11.39.13 AM ea8be

R&B singer Queen Naija teams up with Dreamville starlet Ari Lennox to get revenge on a cheater in her newest single and video, “Set Him Up” (out April 15), after finding out that both she and Lennox are being two-timed by the same guy. The lyrics, both sultry and smooth, read like a text conversation between best friends, making it the perfect women's empowerment single. According to Revolt, The single is expected to appear on Naija’s deluxe version of her 2020 project misunderstood...still.

Throughout the video, Naija and Lennox go back and forth discussing each of their new men. As the song progresses, listeners will begin to realize that both of the men they are seeing have a lot in common, almost as if they are the same guy. Once it is revealed that both women are being cheated on by the same dude, they come together to devise a plan to get back at him. After Lennox proposes she “take him to his favorite spot to eat” and then have Naija “serve him his food” to surprise him, the video ends with a satisfying surprise reveal. 

Many listeners have compared this song to the 1998 hit, “The Boy is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, only Naija and Lennox’s version ends on a more positive note. While “The Boy is Mine” is basically a quarrel between two women over a boy who is clearly cheating on them, “Set Him Up” takes that same concept and flips it on its head, showing that women can let bygones be bygones and not allow a petty relationship to ruin a potential sisterhood. Check out the track here.  

Top Photo: Screenshot of "Set Him Up" via YouTube

Sydney Jackson is an editorial intern for BUST magazine and also writes for The Pop Topic and Consonancie. An aspiring author and content creator, Sydney is passionate about writing on various topics regarding culture, media, and all things women-focused. You can find her on all platforms @sydthecrybaby. 
Tags: Queen Naija , Ari Lennox , Set Him Up , R&B

