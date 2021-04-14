Julien Baker Is Bold and Confident In Arena-Worthy Album "Little Oblivions"

New year, new album, new Julien Baker. No longer strumming away in her bedroom, her third solo LP is arena worthy. The requiem “Song in E” will have fans raising their lighters while ethereal opener “Hardline” could be a lost Lorde track. In the four years since her last record, she has become more self-assured and introspective. (“Highlight Reel” is a glitchy romantic revelation.) “I’ll believe you if you make me feel something,” she sings on “Faith Healer,” which questions the escapism behind our vices. It also doubles as a new year’s resolution—one Little Oblivions will help you keep.

"Little Oblivions"  
Julien Baker
Matador

By Shannon Carlin

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

