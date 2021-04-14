"Cool Dry Place," The New Album from Indie Musician Katy Kirby, Draws Inspiration from Leonard Cohen and Her Texas Church Choir Days

Katy Kirby grew up a choir girl in her Texas hometown, and she takes that learned musicality into unexpected places on her debut full-length album. By juxtaposing soft, gentle vocals and rich harmonies with snuck-in lyrical jabs and complex indie melodies, there’s something surprising in every song. “Traffic!” is a shimmery pop number that features a bouncy, octave-jumping chorus and quick-witted lines about a self-absorbed character. The languid tune of “Secret Language” is inspired by the waltz-like cadence of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Kirby shows great promise and passion on her first release, and she’ll likely continue to perfect her unique style of songwriting with every effort.
KATY KIRBY
Cool Dry Place
(Keeled Scales)
By Cindy Yogmas
This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
