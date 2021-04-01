"KIDS," The Second Album From Israeli Rapper Noga Erez, Radiates Ferocious Political-Pop Energy

KIDS—the second album from acclaimed Israeli rapper Noga Erez—radiates ferocious energy as it explores both political and personal reckonings. In contrast to her debut record, Off the Radar, KIDS delivers a hefty dose of plastic pop. “End of the Road” and “Bark Loud” are candy-coated explorations of mortality and self-worth, while “Story” feels like a danceable, stream-of-consciousness poem. Each track offers something unexpected; a swath of brass or the tender sound of a page turning. For those moments when you’re walking alone through the neon, KIDS will guide you home.

KIDS

(City Slang)

By Sylvie Baggett

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

