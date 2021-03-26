CasanovaOnTheMic's Single "NO MAKEUP" Encourages Women to Embrace The Skin They're In

Details
IN Music

Untitled design 4 f8afd

CasanovaOnTheMic’s newest single, “NO MAKEUP," is a reminder for all women that you are fine just the way you are. Produced by Fliptunesmusic, the single reads as a love letter to the natural beauty that resides within all of us. “I wanted to let women know they are more than booty and that they should know their worth,” Casanova states about the inspiration behind the track. 

Originally from the Island of Guam, CasanovaOnTheMic is an artist that transcends all genres from Hip-Hop to Dancehall. Performing at events such as Team Backpack Brooklyn, the Guam Liberation Day Parade, Guam LGBTQ Pride, and Vibe Fest, Casanova is someone to watch out for. 

“NO MAKEUP” feels like the type of song that you would listen to while getting ready to go out with your homegirls, and rightfully so, as Casanova spits about how women deserve to feel good in the skin they were born in. As she states herself, “I hope people can connect to the message and to encourage other women along the way”. 

You can stream “NO MAKEUP” and other tracks here

Top Photo Courtesy of Monty Martin

More From BUST

Lana Del Rey's "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" Is Her Least Controversial Album — And One Of Her Best

Lande Hekt Yearns For Self Acceptance And Strives To Become Her Truest Self In Her Debut Album "Go To Hell"

Explore The "Streets" Of Doja Cat's Dark And Seductive World In Her Newest Video

Sydney Jackson is an editorial intern for BUST magazine and also writes for The Pop Topic and Consonancie. An aspiring author and content creator, Sydney is passionate about writing on various topics regarding culture, media, and all things women-focused. You can find her on all platforms @sydthecrybaby. 
Tags: CasanovaOnTheMusic , NO MAKEUP , music review
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 03 24 at 1.17.27 PM 23242

Lana Del Rey's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" Is Her Least Controversial Album — And One Of Her Best

haley sanchez 0 77c0c

"Generation" Star Haley Sanchez Might Be Playing TV's Most Realistic Teenager: BUST Interview

Untitled design 3 ffa53

Harriyanna Hook Talks Acting, Creating Her Own Web-Series, and Staying True To Herself: BUST Interview

michaelaloni 5063d

Michael Aloni Is Just As Charming IRL As The Sensitive, Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Man He Plays On The Netflix Series "Shtisel": BUST Interview

IMG 8007 dc000

Meet Korty Eo, One of the Coolest Women in Lagos: BUST Interview

bouquet 2d884

Meet the Women Bringing About Real Change in the World of Flowers

When Women Invented fc792

Learn How Women Invented TV, And Still Aren't Getting the Credit, in Jennifer Keishin Armstrong's Book "When Women Invented Television"

Screen Shot 2021 03 25 at 1.10.54 PM aa678

Fashion Nova's $1 Million "Women On Top" Campaign Demonstrates How The Brand Can't Stop Exploiting Black Women

jason leung WDdA4ZzfRP8 unsplash ffba4

8 AAPI Organizations To Support Right Now

jessicawalter

Remembering Jessica Walter from "Arrested Development," Plus 5 Amazing Lucille Bluth Quotes To Brighten Your Day

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Mar 26
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sat Mar 27
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sun Mar 28
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Mar 29
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 30
View Full Calendar