Guy Blakeslee Explores Matters Of The Heart In Album "Postcards From The Edge"

Details
IN Music

Screen Shot 2021 03 15 at 5.49.22 PM fe92d

Blues/psych veteran Guy Blakeslee (the Entrance Band) delivers seven songs of restlessness, transformation, and matters of the heart—roving confessionals stamped with experimental production techniques and a flair for the dramatic. Opener “Sometimes” stumbles slightly under the weight of funereal pacing, but the title track enlivens—a steady, wistful earworm evocative of staring out an unfamiliar window while travelling alone. “Giving Up the Ghost” oscillates between plodding digital squall and fluttering, gilded melodies; “What Love Can Do” proselytizes on the upbeat: “Have you seen what love can do?/It can take any wall and break right through/I know damn well what love can do."

Guy Blakeslee 
Postcards From The Edge
(Entrance Records)

By Emily Nokes

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Lande Hekt Yearns For Self Acceptance And Strives To Become Her Truest Self In Her Debut Album "Go To Hell"

Goat Girl's "On All Fours" Marks A Playful But Grown-Up Transformati

La Chica Transforms Anger Into Power In Her Album "La Loba"

Tags: Guy Blakeslee , Postcards From The Edge , The Entrance Band , Blues , Album Review
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

54 db93d

The Kind Of Miscarriage We Don't Talk About: "Catalogue Baby" Excerpt

ev vOReJNaJ9cU unsplash 3bcfd

Sarah Everard's Case Proves Nowhere Is Safe For Women

Katie Leungpremiere2008 0338c

"Harry Potter" Actor Katie Leung Says She Was Told To Deny Racist Attacks From Fans

TeXOhzvw 38307

Looking At The Groundbreaking "Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians," Decades Later: BUST Interview

E40A9643RT e3b71

"Sabrina's" Abigail Cowen Tries Out Our Favorite Looks Of The Season

27043729641 b0db27f82e o e8c51

4 Ways Women Could (And Will) Make History At the 2021 Grammys

Screen Shot 2021 03 15 at 2.53.20 PM a3ea5

Queen Beyoncé Conquers The Recording Academy With A Historic 28 Grammy Awards

JusticeforBreonna aac1e

Social Justice Illustrator Shirien Damra Re-envisions A Better Future Through Art: BUST Interview

Screen Shot 2021 03 11 at 2.28.22 PM 24718

Michelle Obama Announced As An Inductee Into The National Women's Hall Of Fame

BBksrbgbooks d047f

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Trailblazing Women in Law Before Her

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Mar 22
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 23
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Mar 24
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Mar 25
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Mar 26
View Full Calendar