Guy Blakeslee Explores Matters Of The Heart In Album "Postcards From The Edge"

Blues/psych veteran Guy Blakeslee (the Entrance Band) delivers seven songs of restlessness, transformation, and matters of the heart—roving confessionals stamped with experimental production techniques and a flair for the dramatic. Opener “Sometimes” stumbles slightly under the weight of funereal pacing, but the title track enlivens—a steady, wistful earworm evocative of staring out an unfamiliar window while travelling alone. “Giving Up the Ghost” oscillates between plodding digital squall and fluttering, gilded melodies; “What Love Can Do” proselytizes on the upbeat: “Have you seen what love can do?/It can take any wall and break right through/I know damn well what love can do."

Guy Blakeslee

Postcards From The Edge

(Entrance Records)

By Emily Nokes

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

