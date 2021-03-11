Goat Girl's "On All Fours" Marks A Playful But Grown-Up Transformation

Goat Girl plays it elegantly loose, and a little more mature, with On All Fours. For its sophomore album, the South London group unpacks its musical discussion of Planet Earth, those inhabiting it, and where we’ll go from here. Rhythmic organicism, unsettling sentiments, and ambitiously playful jumps make up the primary vessel. Tracks flow into each other with ease but swell into distinctly different beings over time. On All Fours is carried by sci-fi synthesizers, grounding guitars, and familiar human yearnings for something more. As the album progresses, there’s a deepening sense that Goat Girl is transforming right before our ears.

GOAT GIRL

On All Fours

(Rough Trade)

By Rachel Reed

Photo: goat girl by Holly Whitaker

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine.

