Celeste’s Debut Album "Not Your Muse" Will Hit You Right in the Feels

If there were ever an idyllic introduction to a star on the rise, then Celeste’s Not Your Muse is it. The winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2020, Celeste is an artist whose versatility is her handshake, as her project takes listeners on a journey through her ears and eyes. The 12-track offering is full of vibes, anchored by the siren’s lush vocals. Whether she’s purring on opener “Ideal Woman,” lifting the energy on “Tonight Tonight,” getting sensual on “A Kiss,” or hitting you right in the feels on the title track, Celeste proves that her undeniable talent has many touchpoints. –Kathy Iandoli

Celeste

Not Your Muse

(Both Sides/Polydor Records)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

