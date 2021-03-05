La Chica Transforms Anger Into Power in Her Album "La Loba"

Details
IN Music

LaChica ee12b

La Chica (French-Venezuelan artist Sophie Fustec) morphs into a magician, a witch, and an alchemist on the bilingual La Loba—dedicated to her recently deceased brother—in order to translate this devastating loss more clearly. “I transform anger,” she spits in Spanish on the visceral title track, over roiling piano and handclaps, “My anger is my strength.” The seven songs are dreamlike yet raw, more pared-down musically than her previous synth-pop works. “I don’t want to dream again/I’m his ghost/I drink your memory and swallow my wish,” she quavers on “Drink.” Grief is a process and La Chica has rendered it both vulnerable and powerful. –Erin Wolf

LA CHICA
La Loba
(Zamora Label)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Beebe Gallini's Newest Video Offers A Heaping Dose Of Joy: Video Premiere

"Envejeciendo" By Maria Usbeck Is Gracefully Disorienting

POLIÇA Digs Deep Into A Rise After A Tough Fall On "When We Stay Alive"

Tags: La Chica , La Loba , Sophie Fustec , piano , synth-pop , bilingual , grief
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Moxie 20191029 Unit 01771R 9241b

Amy Poehler’s "Moxie" Is the BUSTiest Film of the Season—or Possibly Ever

artem labunsky whsB1P4Kblc unsplash 58e98

TikTok "Vanilla-Shaming," The Glorification of Sexual Violence, And What We Can Do About It

IMG 9290 6f031

Beebe Gallini's Newest Video Offers A Heaping Dose Of Joy: Video Premiere

A044028alt r3 78eb3

Andra Day Reveals Why She Required Months of Forced Rest After Making The US vs. Billie Holiday: BUST Interview

Abortion Helpline Still 1 a30b9

Roe v. Wade Doesn't Actually Make Abortion Accessible For Everyone. This Short Film Explains Why.

untamed 2cfcc

Glennon Doyle Taught Me Not To Listen To Glennon Doyle—Or Anyone

josefin aED9rphM2iA unsplash 99cb9

Mexico City Implements Ban on Single-Use Plastic — But People Who Menstruate Face the Consequences

BarbizonThe 92f3a

Discover the World of New York’s Most Famous Women-Only Residential Hotel in Paulina Bren's New Book "The Barbizon"

rachel cover copy 7569c

BUST's Spring Issue Is Out! Featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Andra Day, Abigail Cowen and Much More

48021804836 e7f943fa96 k 68a64

Noname Is Making Headlines With Her Newest Book Club Announcement

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Mar 22
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 23
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Mar 24
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Mar 25
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Mar 26
View Full Calendar