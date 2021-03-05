La Chica Transforms Anger Into Power in Her Album "La Loba"

La Chica (French-Venezuelan artist Sophie Fustec) morphs into a magician, a witch, and an alchemist on the bilingual La Loba—dedicated to her recently deceased brother—in order to translate this devastating loss more clearly. “I transform anger,” she spits in Spanish on the visceral title track, over roiling piano and handclaps, “My anger is my strength.” The seven songs are dreamlike yet raw, more pared-down musically than her previous synth-pop works. “I don’t want to dream again/I’m his ghost/I drink your memory and swallow my wish,” she quavers on “Drink.” Grief is a process and La Chica has rendered it both vulnerable and powerful. –Erin Wolf

LA CHICA

La Loba

(Zamora Label)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

