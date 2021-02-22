Ela Minus' New Record Is A Shimmery Punk Collage

While acts of rebellion could be described as techno, a closer listen reveals a wide array of styles under the surface. The album was written, performed, and produced by Colombian musician Gabriela Jimeno, who spent a decade playing in a hardcore band before moving to the U.S. to study jazz drumming and synthesizer design at Berklee. Jimeno brings a raw, political punk sensibility to tracks like “el cielo no es de nadie.” The percussion-forward approach makes her upbeat songs highly danceable (“Everyone told us it’s hard/But they were wrong”) and lends a shimmering effect to slower tracks like “dominique.” –Sarah C. Jones

acts of rebellion
(Domino)

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe now!

Tags: Ela Minus , acts of rebellion , techno
