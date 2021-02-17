Adrianne Lenker's 'songs' And 'instrumentals' Create A Warm Lullaby

Details
IN Music

Adrianne by Genesis Baez scaled 0e769

When Big Thief’s spring tour was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, vocalist and guitarist Adrianne Lenker decided to use her unexpected free time to take to the woods and record. The result is a duo of albums, songs and instrumentals, whose uniting principle was Lenker’s attempt to make music she describes as sounding “like the inside of an acoustic guitar.” If that means she wanted to capture the instrument’s warm tones and association with intimate, comfortable spaces, then she’s succeeded.

a1434033690 10 baac8

Sparer and quieter than her work with Big Thief, songs is the ideal setting for Lenker’s gorgeous vocals, which take center stage. Meanwhile, instrumentals is made up of two lengthier, wordless compositions—the first of which came from jam sessions at the end of each day recording songs. Together, they make a perfect soundtrack for this strange moment, when the future seems unknowable and taking it one day at a time is the best anyone can do. –Eliza Thompson

songs and instrumentals
(4AD)

Top photo: Genesis Baez

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe now!

More from BUST

How Alt-Folk Musician Cassandra Jenkins Uses Tarot And Mythology 

Sharon Van Etten's "Remind Me Tomorrow" Is A Killer Album Packed With Emotional Shredders

St. Vincent Is Producing New Music By Sleater-Kinney

Tags: Adrianne Lenker , songs , instrumentals , Big Thief , indie music
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 02 15 at 11.02.11 AM 65c17

You Didn't See SNL's Best Dan Levy Sketch, Lampooning Toxic Masculinity, Because It Was Cut for Time. So Watch It Now!

pyw cd85a

“Promising Young Woman” Is Exactly What It Needs To Be

Hitchcock Hedren Marnie publicity photo 1964 5c4ce

The Real Horror Story: 50 Years Before #MeToo and Harvey Weinstein, An "Obsessed" Alfred Hitchcock Killed Tippi Hedren's Career

Screen Shot 2021 02 16 at 6.11.28 PM 04754

Female-Led Indie Movies Dominated Releases This Past Year: Here Are Ten You Should Watch (Without Going To The Theater)

Strokers

Strokers 101: What Are They? How Do They Work? How Do They Compare? Our Transmasculine Tester Tells All

fabric.header a81db

What type of fabric should you wear to stay warm in the winter? Or cool in the summer? This guide to fiber gives you everything you need to dress comfy in any weather

summer of soul or when the revolution could not be televised still 1 50669389853 o 85717

Catch First Time Directorial Debuts From Questlove to Rebecca Hall, 10 Must-See Films From Sundance 2021

nancysinatra 911b8

Nancy Sinatra Launches Archival Series Reissuing Albums From Her Legendary Body of Work

milkfed d9aff

Desire and Reality Collide in Melissa Broder's New Novel "Milk Fed"

unnamed 1cffb

"Young Hearts" Explores First Love Honestly and Delicately

Upcoming Events

MoMA: The Future of Film is Female, Part 3 (Virtual)
Wed Feb 17 @12:00PM - 11:59PM
MoMA: The Future of Film is Female, Part 3 (Virtual)
Thu Feb 18 @12:00PM - 11:59PM
MoMA: The Future of Film is Female, Part 3 (Virtual)
Fri Feb 19 @12:00PM - 11:59PM
MoMA: The Future of Film is Female, Part 3 (Virtual)
Sat Feb 20 @12:00PM - 11:59PM
MoMA: The Future of Film is Female, Part 3 (Virtual)
Sun Feb 21 @12:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar