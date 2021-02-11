Ana Roxanne Expertly Creates an Enchanting, Full Soundscape in "Because of a Flower"

On the follow-up to Ana Roxanne’s 2019 debut, the L.A.-based ambient artist expertly stitches together droning instrumentation and sparse vocals, then layers in bits of spoken word (“Untitled”), atmospheric keyboard loops (“- - -”), and sound effects (“Venus”). The seven tracks flow into one another, creating a full soundscape best experienced as a whole. With inspiration drawn from themes of the body, gender, beauty, and more, the album feels just as much like a poetic collection of verses as it does a musical effort. Let Roxanne’s enchanting compositions act as conduits to draw out your own reflections and ruminations. –Cindy Yogmas

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

