Nancy Sinatra Launches Archival Series Reissuing Albums From Her Legendary Body of Work

Details
IN Music

nancysinatra 911b8

A special 7-inch featuring the trippy 1967 hit “Some Velvet Morning,” backed with the previously unreleased Kinks cover “Tired Of Waiting For You”—out in November for Record Store Day—is just the beginning of Light In The Attic’s year-long celebration of the legendary Nancy Sinatra. The singer, actor, activist, icon of the swinging ’60s, and self-proclaimed feminist (who remains an outspoken advocate for female musicians) boasts a body of work that spans nearly half a century. In February, LITA’s Nancy Sinatra Archival Series continues with Nancy Sinatra: Start Walkin’ 1965-1976, a compilation of her most prolific period, including her delightfully bonkers/brilliant collaborations with Lee Hazelwood. Fans can expect reissues of selected albums from her discography (including her 1966 debut Boots, 1968’s Nancy & Lee, and 1972’s Nancy & Lee Again) to continue throughout 2021. –Emily Nokes

Nancy Sinatra Archival Series
(Light In The Attic)

Tags: Nancy Sinatra , Lee Hazelwood , 1960s , 1970s , Record Store Day
