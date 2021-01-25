Divide and Dissovle's "Gas Lit" Seeks To Pulverize White Supremacy

divide and dissolve 511b7“We would like to observe a radical shift in the current paradigm of complacency in regards to oppressive power dynamics, genocide, racism, white supremacy, and colonization,” states Melbourne-based Indigenous two-piece Divide and Dissolve. Members Takiaya Reed and Sylvie Nehill embody this vision through heavy doom and dronescapes, often offsetting eerie neoclassical riffs with crushing drums, radiating saxophone, and guitar played as loud and as low as it will go. All eight tracks seethe with a potency capable of pulverizing the outmoded lineage of the very genres that define them. Save for the haunting spoken words on “Did You Have Something To Do With It?” Gas Lit contains no lyrics, but speaks volumes nonetheless. –EMILY NOKES

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE
Gas Lit
(Invada)

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

