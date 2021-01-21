30 Years Later, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Kiss Them for Me” Still Holds Up

Details
IN Music

sioux 0c7f8

What Stevie Nicks is to rock fans, Siouxsie Sioux is to lovers of goth-rock.The lead singer-songwriter-sorceress Siouxsie Sioux has disclosed in interviews that she is not one for nostalgia, but I just can’t help feeling nostalgic for everything lately, especially the 30th anniversary of the song “Kiss Them For Me” by Siouxsie and the Banshees. Here is the hilariously dated music video that begins with the shot of someone popping open champagne in slo-mo. 

Hearing it now, the song feels as vibrant as it did in 1991. Compared to the British band’s earlier songs, which land somewhere between underground punk and gothic new wave (goth-wave?), the rhythm of “Kiss Them” samples Philadelphia rapper Schooly D’s “P.S.K. – What Does it Mean.” That sample, along with the production of their tenth album, Superstition, made the song one of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ most popular tracks in the U.S. It didn’t hurt that the song was party-friendly, especially if the party in question included a dance floor. Fans may already know that Sioux wrote it as a tribute to Jayne Mansfield, the late actress and pin-up girl, who starred opposite Cary Grant in the 1957 film “Kiss Them for Me.” Mansfield died tragically in a car accident at the age 34. In the chorus, Siouxsie references her death: 

“Nothing or no one/ 
will ever make me let you down’
Kiss them for me/ 
I may be delayed
Kiss them for me/ 
if I am delayed...”

In an interview after the song’s release, Sioux said, “I related to [Mansfield] in a very distinct way... it's sad. I mean, tragic. It's like people are taken by the allure of the glitter and not by the content.”

30 years later, her message about substance over spectacle survives.  

Top photo: screenshot from YouTube

More from BUST

"Here To Be Heard: The Story Of The Slits" Remembers The Iconic, All-Female Punk Band

I Dream of Dee Dee: Girl Crushing on The Dum Dum Girls' Frontwoman

10 Female Artists Your Boomer Dad Probably Doesn’t Know About Yet

Joanna McNaney Stein is a queer mama, writer, and lecturer of English at CUNY Kingsborough Community College. Her previous work appears in Brooklyn Rail, Bitch Magazine, and Short Takes: Brief Encounters with Contemporary Nonfiction. Visit her website at www.joanna-stein.com or follow her on Instagram @joannafolk.
Tags: Siouxsie and the Banshees , Siouxsie Sioux , goth rock , Jayne Mansfield
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

On The Rocks Photo 0112 63071

In “On the Rocks,” Love Is Twisted, Rationalized, And Complex

Dr. Levine State Portrait 66f3d

Joe Biden Appoints Dr. Rachel Levine As Assistant Health Secretary, A Historical First For The Transgender Community

PUCK 70ea5

Brooklyn-Based Puck's First Solo Project Is A Dance-Worthy Crush Song: BUST Premiere

detransitionbaby 00ae9

Torrey Peters' "Detransition, Baby" Is A Stunning, Compelling Debut

sioux 0c7f8

30 Years Later, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Kiss Them for Me” Still Holds Up

Nikole Hannah Jones 98719

Nikole Hannah-Jones on "The 1619 Project's" Genesis, Backlash And What's Next

katyjpearson c5219

Katy J. Pearson's First Ever Solo Album Is Country As You've Never Seen It Before

Screen Shot 2021 01 20 at 4.03.19 PM 8932b

Inauguration Day 2021 Makes History For Women Of Color

y2wvEYvA c5c6c

Nadia Owusu's 'Aftershocks' Captures The Earthquake Of A Life Rattled By Loss And Displacement

mourn b72fc

MOURN Just Released A New Album, And It Refreshes Their Classic Sound

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar