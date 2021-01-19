Katy J. Pearson's First Ever Solo Album Is Country As You've Never Seen It Before

Katy J Pearson leans softly into country heartbreak with Return. On this debut solo album, the former Ardyn member dusts off her acoustic guitar, folky feels, and newfound truth for the long haul. With fewer strings attached and a less-is-more approach, the singer/songwriter creates what she calls her most “honest” and “proper” songs yet. Like someone line dancing alone, Pearson makes bold musical moves with elegant simplicity and spunk. It’s moseying along, melancholy pop with perspective. By the time Pearson sings “I’ve changed for the better” on the title track, it’s clear she’s a woman returning to her truest self.

By Rachel Reed

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

