Lavender Diamond's Latest Album, 'Now Is the Time,' Hits That Soft Rock Spot

Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr.—aka Lavender Diamond—return after eight years with an album that weaves acoustic rock, electronic, and orchestral pop seamlessly into their own unique sound. This is amply displayed on haunting tracks like “Look Through the Window,” “Ocean and Ground,” and “Please Plant the Seeds.” Things pick up on “In the Garden,” “Flashback,” and “New Religion” with a crunchy guitar groove. Stark’s ethereal voice is reminiscent of proto freak-folk goddesses Sandy Denny, Joni Mitchell, and Judee Sill. Now’s most definitely the time for this soul-soothing, musical magic. Shine on, Lavender Diamond.

Header image via Petaluma Records.

By Michael Levine

