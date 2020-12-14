Lavender Diamond's Latest Album, 'Now Is the Time,' Hits That Soft Rock Spot

Details
IN Music

lavenderdiamond 843e2

Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr.—aka Lavender Diamond—return after eight years with an album that weaves acoustic rock, electronic, and orchestral pop seamlessly into their own unique sound. This is amply displayed on haunting tracks like “Look Through the Window,” “Ocean and Ground,” and “Please Plant the Seeds.” Things pick up on “In the Garden,” “Flashback,” and “New Religion” with a crunchy guitar groove. Stark’s ethereal voice is reminiscent of proto freak-folk goddesses Sandy Denny, Joni Mitchell, and Judee Sill. Now’s most definitely the time for this soul-soothing, musical magic. Shine on, Lavender Diamond.

Header image via Petaluma Records.

By Michael Levine

More from BUST

"Swimmer" By Tennis Is Electronic Yet Soulful

Bully's LP, 'SUGAREGG', Beckons Liberation And Emotional Growth

La Chica's "La Loba" Is An Anthem For She-Wolves

 

An intern here at Bust, Vanessa Wolosz is completing her bachelor's degree University of St Andrews, where she studies English and Comparative Literature.  Her parents are happy to report that she is an honors student, and are significantly less happy to report that her interests lie in researching body art, reading sci-fi, bleaching her own hair, and not-having-a-boyfriend.  You can follow her on Twitter, @memelover100, though doing so is not recommended.
Tags: Lavender Diamond , music review , album review , 2020 , indie rock , soft rock , print magazine
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 12 09 at 5.36.38 PM 0cdbe

Katie Porter Is Sick of Mitch McConnell's BS

IMG 7716 69afc

14 Leaders And Officers Dismissed From The Army After Vanessa Guillén Investigation

sarah edmondson holding her nxivm sash c0a70

Cults Going Corporate: Why The NXIVM Story Feels So Familiar

350714 8592254a938647cab7d56374bc25f3a8 mv2 052d1

La Chica's "La Loba" is An Anthem for She-Wolves

photo 1602891867216 78a0a30c18ea 583e2

How To Support Your Chronically Ill Friends During The Holidays

imyourwoman 9c769 3959f

Week of Women: Flo Milli, Big Freedia, Julia Jacklin

jordan2 e34be

How Comedian Jordan Firstman Became Social Media’s Main Man

THEY SAY ARTWORK V5 V4 3000x3000 FINAL.j 6b415

LACES Is Redefining What "They Say" About Sexual Assault and Women In Music With New Single

airport scene 69aac

Director Ekwa Msangi and Actor Jayme Lawson Tell An Intimate Immigration Story With "Farewell Amor": BUST Interview

FAREWELL AMOR e49c4

Ekwa Msangi Scrutinizes American Exceptionalism In Her First Film: "Farewell Amor"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar