LACES Is Redefining What "They Say" About Sexual Assault and Women In Music With New Single

Details
IN Music

THEY SAY ARTWORK V5 V4 3000x3000 FINAL.j 6b415

Singer-songwriter Jessica Vaughn has spent the majority of her life entertaining. Whether she’s writing songs for commercials and cartoons or performing as LACES, the multi-hyphenate artist knows what it means to persist. At 18, she signed her first major record deal under the stage moniker Charlotte Sometimes. Afterwards, Vaughn’s career took off, complete with chart-topping records and a stint on Warped Tour. However, behind the scenes of her rising stardom, Vaughn experienced what one publication called “the holy trinity of horror stories of women in music”: she was overmedicated by her team, sexually assaulted, and dropped by her label.

Through discovering her inner strength to rise above trauma and heal on her own terms, Vaughn has established herself as an artist and music industry powerhouse. As LACES, her music synthesizes personal and collective sentiments. As a businesswoman, Vaughn owns Head Bitch Music, her independent label, where she helps foster the careers of aspiring artists.

Her single “They Say” (listen below) addresses “the process of living through trauma in a country that often asks you to smile through it and forget it,” said Vaughn. Much of the song’s power lies in its references to outdated and intrusive sayings often heard by survivors (“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” “Forgive and forget,” etc.) especially women. “Being a survivor isn’t a choice,” said Vaughn. “It’s the next step after you’ve been painted a victim. Trauma changes you, but together we won’t let it break us.”

The lyrics of the new track resonated personally resonated with three of Vaughn’s friends and collaborators, FLAVIA, BELLSAINT, and Amanda Brown, who each contributed vocals to “They Say.” "I just feel super grateful that all of the other women on the song, really share their own stories and brought their own unique perspectives to the lyrics and their performances," Vaughn said in an interview with BUST.

Recording the song communally was also healing for Vaughn. “I think that we often isolate ourselves because we don't necessarily want to burden anyone with our own experiences and our feelings and it’s also vulnerable,” she explained. “You don't want ever feel weak and therefore you re-isolate and the more that you share in a community, the less power something has over you.”

Community is a core value with regards to how Vaughn now approaches her artistry and business. "When we share and we build a community and we talk about our experiences, those experiences stop controlling us as much, and you feel stronger, and you also feel less alone." Recently, she spearheaded a video titled "Womxn Sound Off," which features more than 40 womxn, music supervisors, artists, and executives sounding off on what it's like to be a womxn in music. 

As for the listeners at home, Vaughn hopes "they find a piece of themselves," through her music and that "it brings them some sort of comfort to know that they're not alone in their feelings." 

Header photo courtesy of One In A Million Media

More from BUST

5 Funny, Feminist Podcasts You'll Want To Cozy Up With All Winter Long

Comedian Catherine Cohen Wants You To Feel Less Alone: BUST Interview

3 DIY Holiday Prezzies That Serve Big Style

Hi there! I’m a comedian, writer and actress living in New York City. I’m the only person to have a subscription to Nickelodeon Magazine without access to the Nickelodeon channel. My favorite movie is George Of The Jungle. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @stonecoldvolpe and check out my website francescavolpe.com for more of my writing and silly videos! 
Tags: LACES , FLAVIA , BELLSAINT , Amanda Brown , new music , women in music
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ATDL Obsidian PB Marceline 88e9a

Drop What You're Doing And Watch "Adventure Time: Obsidian"

Screen Shot 2020 12 09 at 5.36.38 PM 0cdbe

Katie Porter Is Sick of Mitch McConnell's BS

imyourwoman 9c769

Rachel Brosnahan’s New Movie "I'm Your Woman" Takes Well-Worn Crime Tropes and Turns Them on Their Heads: BUST Review

pexels andrea piacquadio 3765147 7461c

5 Funny, Feminist Podcasts You'll Want To Cozy Up With All Winter Long

IMG 7385 b1d21

Feeling Burned Out? Indie R&B Artist Alex Mali's Powerful New "Fighting Words" Video Is Just What You Need Today

thumbnail AA5D4B8C 3DAE 4BEF 811E 2B205348035A 72a4f

How One Mother Is Talking To Her Kids About The Pandemic

opener 77bbb

3 DIY Holiday Prezzies That Serve Big Style

sarah edmondson holding her nxivm sash c0a70

Cults Going Corporate: Why The NXIVM Story Feels So Familiar

IMG 7716 69afc

14 Leaders And Officers Dismissed From The Army After Vanessa Guillén Investigation

album review bust db7e4

Anna McClellan's New Album Wants You to Daydream

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar