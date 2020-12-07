Anna McClellan's New Album Wants You to Daydream

Her third full-length, and second with Father/Daughter, I saw first light, finds Anna McClellan weightless. Recorded in her native Omaha with a slew of local collaborators, she employs dynamic instrumentals and barefaced lyrics to delve into themes like the infecundity of longing, the self and the collective, transit, and jumping off a cliff and never landing, as conceived in the day- dreamy single “Raisin.” I saw first light is a work of exploration, replete with whimsical organ and woodwinds, ambling bass, and mellifluous strings, all with McClellan’s raw vocals swinging effortlessly from intimate to audacious. –Carlee McManus

I saw first light

(Father/Daughter)

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe now!

