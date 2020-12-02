2020: The Year of Phoebe Bridgers

Attention all Phoebe Bridgers fans: do not remove your skeleton costumes. With the recent announcement of her four Grammy nominations (Best New Artist, Best Rock Song ("Kyoto"), Best Alternative Music Album (Punisher), and Best Rock Performance ("Kyoto")), it’s probably best to keep them on.

According to an interview with The New York Times, Bridgers received her Grammy nomination news via a flood of texts from her mom while in bed with a migraine. How relatable! Bridgers’ second solo album, Punisher, was released in June on Dead Oceans to the acclaim of not only critics but also people who like to cry in their cars — yeah, I’m talking about you. 

In late November, Bridgers’ released Copycat Killer, a collaboration with string-instrumentalist and composer Rob Moose. The EP transforms four Punisher favorites (“Kyoto”, “Savior Complex”, “Chinese Satellite”, and “Punisher”) into delicate, violin and cello laden ballads. 

Can't get enough Bridgers? Check out her latest video for "Savior Complex", directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge — because two Phoebes are better than one.   

 

Top image: Phoebe Bridgers' Live Performance of "I Know The End" on Late Night with Seth Meyers

 

Sylvie Baggett is in constant search of the perfect sour candy, as well as a 2019 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design where she majored in Writing and double-minored in Creative Writing and Fashion Journalism. Lately, she spends her time taking long walks through the woods accompanied by her feline companion, Bruce. 
