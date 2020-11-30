Celebrate the Holidays the Dolly Way With Her New Christmas Album

If anyone can save Christmas this year, it’s Dolly Parton. In October, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist released her first holiday album in 30 years: A Holly Dolly Christmas, a feel-good medley of winter classics and originals. The 12 tracks feature guest vocals from friends including Michael Bublé (on the steamy “Cozy Up, Cuddle Down Christmas”), Billy Ray Cyrus (on the upbeat, easy listening “Christmas Where We Are”), Miley Cyrus (on the tender “Christmas Is”), Willie Nelson (on the compassionate “Pretty Paper”), Dolly’s brother Randy Parton (on the festive “You Are My Christmas”) and, um, Jimmy Fallon (they do a giggly cover-with-commentary of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”). With equal parts cheer and reverence, fiddle and sleigh bells, A Holly Dolly Christmas has a little something for everyone. –Emily Nokes

A Holly Dolly Christmas
(Butterfly/12Tone

Tags: dolly parton , christmas album , holiday album , a holly dolly christmas , holiday music
