Singer-songwriter Annika Bennett Wants You To Know That Everything Is Fine: BUST Premiere

If you’re looking for a song that will make you want to snuggle up in a blanket and get into your feels—then you’ve come to the right place. BUST is thrilled to exclusively premiere the new single from singer-songwriter Annika Bennett, “Only Emotion.”

The latest single from her forthcoming EP of the same name, “Only Emotion” builds up from what feels like an intimate gig with just Bennett and her guitar into a soulful crescendo incorporating drums and strings that will leave the listener hanging on her every word.

“‘Only Emotion’ is about struggling to process things,” Bennett says. “It was inspired by a moment of being rejected. But instead of letting myself feel hurt, I was trying to convince myself and the other person that everything was fine.”

Originally hailing from New York City, Bennett blazed her artistic trail in the Nashville DIY scene and has written songs with gnash, Jordy Searcy, and Catie Turner. As for her own music, it's been described as a fusion of pop, country, and indie with the “remarkably playful instincts of McCartney classic rock.” And we couldn’t agree more.

Bennett is finding her way onto every Chill Pop playlist imaginable, and for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, dodie, and mxmtoon, adding her to your music library is a must. You can stream “Only Emotion,” as well as Bennett’s first two singles, “Sober Up” and “Your World,” on Spotify and Apple Music today. Be sure to keep an eye out for her debut EP in early 2021.

And when you’re crying later, just remember: It’s only emotion.

Top Photo: Photography by Drew Bauml

