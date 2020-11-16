Bully's LP, 'SUGAREGG', Beckons Liberation And Emotional Growth

Nashville-based Bully returned to rural Minnesota to record their “happy-go-lucky/fuck-it-all” third studio album. Frontperson Alicia Bognanno teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton to blend her raspy, urgent vocals with dynamic bass-heavy melodies. The playful, cheeky lo-fi elements are a departure from their previous album, which brings unexpected pockets of levity, like playing in rain puddles. “Let You” showcases Bully’s beloved, signature head-banging rhythms, but the stripped-down penultimate track, “Hours and Hours,” illustrates Bognanno’s emotional growth: “I’m pulling out my hair/Trying to figure this out/…I’m not angry anymore/I’m not holding on to that.” –Kelli Ebensberger

BULLY

SUGAREGG

(Subpop)

More from BUST

L.A. Witch's LP, "Play With Fire", Will Inspire You To Be Your Boldest Self

Jon Hamm Kicks Back In Eels' 'Are We Alright Again' Video

El Perro Del Mar's "Dreamers Change The World" Video Is All About Liberation