Jon Hamm Kicks Back In Eels' 'Are We Alright Again' Video

Jon Hamm is center stage in Eels' latest music video, “Are We Alright Again,” singing along to the song in headphones as a robbery, unbeknownst to him, unfolds in the background. Sipping whiskey and jamming out in this 1970s-style house, Hamm delivers some serious Don Draper energy, or perhaps his indie alternative.

Top photo: Youtube / OfficialEels

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss