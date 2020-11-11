Jon Hamm Kicks Back In Eels' 'Are We Alright Again' Video

Jon Hamm is center stage in Eels' latest music video, “Are We Alright Again,” singing along to the song in headphones as a robbery, unbeknownst to him, unfolds in the background. Sipping whiskey and jamming out in this 1970s-style house, Hamm delivers some serious Don Draper energy, or perhaps his indie alternative. 

Olivia Simonds

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
