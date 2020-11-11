El Perro del Mar's "Dreamers change the world" Video Is All About Liberation

What better way to say goodbye to the fascist Trump administration than with a protest anthem? “Dreamers change the world,” the new song from Swedish indie-pop singer El Perro del Mar off of her upcoming EP FREE LAND, is about just that. El Perro del Mar, also known as Sarah Assbring, says the track is “about resisting giving in...about freedom of creativity and freedom of thought.” The EP, out November 20 from The Control Group, was inspired by numerous after hours visits to the Museum of Modern Art in Stockholm, where she found new inspiration from an opportunity to explore the museum’s collection by herself, free from crowds and tourists.

For the video, El Perro del Mar collaborated with multi-hyphenate director and stylist Nicole Walker to create a dystopian, rural atmosphere. With a sword and closely cropped hair like Joan of Arc, El Perro del Mar looks regal and composed, as Walker describes it "the lonely warrior queen of love, peace and liberation.”

The songs on FREE LAND have an easy, dreamy quality. They’re haunting and melancholy - not unlike being in a museum after hours.

You can preorder the EP here.

Header photo courtesy of The Control Group

