L.A. Witch's LP, "Play With Fire", Will Inspire You To Be Your Boldest Self

California trio L.A. Witch’s sophomore LP adds lots of grit to the reverberated sound they embody by taking inspiration from grunge, psychedelic, Western, and punk genres, and melding them in a surprising way. The ever-cool vocals of lead singer Sade Sanchez blend seamlessly with the fuzzy and unrelenting guitars, deep bass, and punchy drums of the album. The opening track, “I Wanna Lose,” sets the record’s tone sonically and lyrically: “I control myself/Nobody else/Choose to lose/And free yourself,” Sanchez sings, demanding that the listener be as fearlessly independent as the bold, larger-than-life sounds of Play With Fire. –KATHRYN HENSCH



L.A. WITCH

Play With Fire (Suicide Squeeze)

