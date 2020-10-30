Fiona Silver’s “Love Potion No. 9” Is The Perfect Halloween Tune: BUST Premiere

Fiona Silver’s glamorous cover of the 1959 classic "Love Potion No.9" is dropping today on Spotify and all music platforms. The song features Dennis Dunaway, the iconic founding and present member of Alice Cooper's band, and the accompanying video is an enviable spooky dance party full of gimmicky costumes and '60s-inspired Halloween decor. Silver is decked out in a sparkly dress fit for Jessica Rabbit, standing on an eerily cobwebbed stage.

Although the song is a familiar spooky tune, Silver’s sultry delivery and infectious joy give the song a new vibe. Silver maintains the 1960’s aesthetic of the original but makes the song new with jazzy layers of drums, electric guitar, and her quietly powerful voice. Silver is a self-proclaimed rockstar and this cover gives a taste of her wild side: taking an old, all-male song and making it her own.

Silver’s “Love Potion No. 9” is a Halloween gift following her album “Hostage of Love” which came out in March. Take a peek at Silver’s website to find out more and check out our exclusive premiere of the song and video here:

Dennis Dunaway on Bass, Guy Fiumarelli on Guitar, Brian Duke on Drums, Dianne Gunnip on Keys/Organ

Video by Carriage House Production

Produced by Johnny Montagnese

Directed/Edited by McClee Mathias

Editing by Ian Montagnese

HMUA Paige Campbell

Madeleine Janz is a journalism student at the New School. She lives in New York City and enjoys film, as long as film means rewatching the same five rom-com's from the 90's every week. You can follow her @madilonglegs24 on Instagram and Twitter. 
