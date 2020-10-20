JYOTI's "Mama You Can Bet!" Is An Audio Kaleidoscope To Keep You Calm

Grammy-nominated vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Georgia Anne Muldrow conjures a mélange of sounds as the one-woman band JYOTI on her jazz-saturated album, Mama, You Can Bet! At first listen, it points to the comforting sounds of Nina Simone or Erykah Badu (with whom Muldrow has collaborated in the past), along with inflections of Shuggie Otis and Solange. Such breadth might spell trouble, but Muldrow’s wayfaring album is a vagabond that never gets lost. From the excellent “Ra’s Noise” to the title track, the songs don’t just slap, they travel. It’s the perfect kaleidoscope for the moment—complex, meditative, and inspiring. (4/5)

By Camille Collins



JYOTI

Mama, You Can Bet!

(eOne Music/SomeOthaShip)

Mama, You Can Bet! was released August 28, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

