JYOTI's "Mama You Can Bet!" Is An Audio Kaleidoscope To Keep You Calm

Details
IN Music

jyoti 0fb34

Grammy-nominated vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Georgia Anne Muldrow conjures a mélange of sounds as the one-woman band JYOTI on her jazz-saturated album, Mama, You Can Bet! At first listen, it points to the comforting sounds of Nina Simone or Erykah Badu (with whom Muldrow has collaborated in the past), along with inflections of Shuggie Otis and Solange. Such breadth might spell trouble, but Muldrow’s wayfaring album is a vagabond that never gets lost. From the excellent “Ra’s Noise” to the title track, the songs don’t just slap, they travel. It’s the perfect kaleidoscope for the moment—complex, meditative, and inspiring. (4/5)

By Camille Collins 

JYOTI
Mama, You Can Bet! 
(eOne Music/SomeOthaShip)

Mama, You Can Bet! was released August 28, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

More from BUST

Solange's "When I Get Home" Is A Celebration Of The Joys Of Black Life

10 Female Artists Your Boomer Dad Probably Doesn’t Know About Yet

Nina Simone Will Finally Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Tags: JYOTI , Solange , Nina Simone , Erykah Badu , jazz
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 10 13 at 12.19.24 PM 54ebf

'Thank God For Abortion' Is The Anthem We Need When Taking A Break From The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Screen Shot 2020 10 14 at 1.12.23 PM 7940c

Controversial Medusa Statue Reimagines Her Myth and Reignites Conversations Around #MeToo

LADY LIBERTY STILL 1 6e5d3

A Lady, Liberated: Julia Lindon On Depicting An Honest Coming Out Story In Her New Short Film

Screen Shot 2020 10 16 at 1.19.13 PM 0fde3

Diane Guerrero's Seductive Voting PSA, "Safe Voting Feels So Good", Hits Just The Right Spot

Screen Shot 2020 10 16 at 1.45.24 PM 8f125

From Voter Intimidation To Climate Change To Birth Control: 5 Feminist Reasons To Denounce Amy Coney Barrett

81o 6TtFENL. AC UY436 QL65 c13dd

Week Of Women: Rebecca, The Witches, Equal

Screen Shot 2020 10 15 at 3.19.26 PM a6b78

5 Important Moments From This Year's Billboard Music Awards

TM020250 Photo Gareth Gatrell copy 80520

This Coming of Age Film, "The More You Ignore Me", Will Make You Fall in Love With "The Smiths" All Over Again

jHXGrOBH 184b7

How Crystal Nelson’s Character in Netflix’s “Grand Army” Inspired Her to Be Her True Self: BUST Interview

streetart3 db089

This Unapologetic Street Art Series Puts Queer POC Front and Center

Upcoming Events

Panache Announces 2020 VILLAGE OF LOVE Online Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert
Sun Oct 25 @ 9:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar