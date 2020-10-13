'Thank God For Abortion' Is The Anthem We Need When Taking A Break From The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

In the midst of today's crazymaking Amy Coney Barrett live hearings—a terrifying process that could eventually result in the demolition of Roe v. Wade—we'd like to suggest a little palate cleanser in the form of Viva Ruiz’s new track, “Thank God For Abortion Anthem.” Ruiz is an activist and artist-in-residence for Shout Your Abortion, a multimedia movement working to normalize abortions through art, storytelling, and community-building events and she's also the creator of the activist collective Thank God For Abortion (TGFA). Ruiz started TGFA in 2015 as a response to the closing of abortion clinics across the U.S., and they have just released this supercool song and music video:

In a public statement about the video, Ruiz explains, “TGFA is a spiritual mission to affirm the sanctity of abortion-having people. Queer people, gay people, trans people, and people of faith all have abortions…. We stand as believers intending to claim space for God in the abortion conversation. God has been used against abortion-having people, against LGBTQ people, against women and femme people. We know it’s a blasphemy to use spirit to oppress people.”

"Thank God For Abortion Anthem” is a powerful display of solidarity with the Pro-Chice movement and all proceeds from this song will be donated to the Abortion Care Network.

To make a donation and to learn more, visit the song's Bandcamp pag.

Images: Screenshot from video.

