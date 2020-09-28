Angel Olsen Reimagines Fan Favorites on "Whole New Mess": BUST Interview

Details
IN Music

angelolsen 35593
FOR A DECADE, Angel Olsen, 33, has consistently made music and then toured it, taking breaks for only a few weeks before hitting the road again. Then the pandemic struck, and she was able to hit the pause button while still releasing an album. Her latest, Whole New Mess, arrived at the end of the summer—a collection of stripped-down versions of tracks off 2019’s All Mirrors (with the exception of the title song and “Waving, Smiling”). It’s indicative of her return to her roots and finding herself again as a musician. Here, she chats about the album’s concept and reflects on a decade of artistry.

How has the state of the world affected your work as an artist?
This is the longest I’ve been home in years. It’s pretty wild to me. Every time I talk with the label or with management, we’re talking about when I’m gonna be able to tour this record, and we just don’t know. I’m really happy that [Whole New Mess] is new versions of songs that have already come out, except for two, so people will already be familiar with them, but they’ll be able to listen to both versions and kind of reflect on their differences.

What was the inspiration behind Whole New Mess?
After I finished touring with a full band for My Woman, I went on a solo tour around Australia, the U.S., and Europe for over a year, performing songs I never get to do alone. Financially, it was great! I got to tour my material and not worry about money or paying a ton of people and making sure all of these demands were met. I could now make some of that money back and focus on what I wanted as a singer and take some time to reflect on who I was, and if I wanted to continue doing high-production songs, or if I wanted to revisit the past. A lot of the material on Whole New Mess and All Mirrors is about my struggle with the changes that happened along the way from becoming a solo singer and performer to becoming a band leader and business owner and trying to have a healthy partnership through that. That’s a big plate.

I had to spend some time away from everyone and rediscover why I wanted to make music in the first place. Going on that solo run, I wrote a lot of these songs and performed them in a specific way. I knew they deserved the ability to grow and get bigger like the other records, but I also wanted to take a snapshot of what they were when I performed them solo.

It really has been a wonderful album to stay at home and cuddle with, honestly.
Well, you know what they say: Sadness is always in [laughs].

If the Angel of 2020 could give any piece of advice to the Angel of 2010, what would it be?
I guess I would say: Don’t lose your sense of humor [laughs].

 

By Kathy Iandoli
Photography by Kylie Coutts

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

More from BUST

"All Mirrors" By Angel Olsen Is Risky And Raw

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

"Envejeciendo" by Maria Usbeck Is Gracefully Disorienting

 

Tags: Angel Olsen , Whole New Mess
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

50028231651 727b72f827 c 16e92

There Is No Such Thing as Justice for Breonna Taylor

emmys2 e249f

Women Won Big At The Emmys, Here Are BUST's 10 Favorite Moments

tiaragirls1 ee28c

Mexican-American Sister Trio Tiarra Girls Talk New Cover Single "Can't Stop The World," Heritage, The Pandemic, and Proudest Moments: BUST Interview

KQBL Ig 799ab

The Feminist Guide to Sex Education You Didn’t Get in School

640px La Tuna fire and cityscape 1 29b28

Gender Kills: CA Wildfire Due to a Gender Reveal Mishap Reveals the Urgency of Giving Indigenous People Land Rights

200554 1 1100 40a30

Week Of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias

PTA Logos 02 1 3599b

"Pac That A$$" By Putting Your Money Where Your Vote Is With Campaign Finance Rebel Linh Nguyen

mothermaskteddy e4734

Study Shows That COVID-19 Disproportionately Affects The Lives Of Mothers

Untitled Artwork 4 b1b4a

R.B.G. Will Be The First Woman To Lie in the State Capitol

Wt3Q216Q 99b49

With "Haunted Painting," Sad13 (AKA Sadie Dupuis) Is At Her Best

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar