With "Haunted Painting," Sad13 (AKA Sadie Dupuis) Is At Her Best

Details
IN Music

SAD13 
Haunted Painting 
(Wax Nine)

Sadie Dupuis is one of the most prolific songwriters out there, but unfortunately, still one of the most underrated. With any luck, Haunted Painting, her second solo album as Sad13, will change that. The Speedy Ortiz frontwoman returns with some of her strongest work yet, with guest appearances from tUnE-yArDs’ Merrill Garbus, Helado Negro’s Roberto Carlos Lange, and others. The songs “WTD?” and “Hysterical” are pure bops, with whimsical, synth-laden instrumentation that takes the edge off Dupuis’ incisive lyrics. Other tracks—“Ruby Wand,” “Market Hotel”—clock in at less than two minutes but cover everything from mental health and grief to sexism in the music industry.

By Eliza Thompson

Haunted Painting is out September 25, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Tags: Sad13 , Sadie Dupuis , Speedy Ortiz , music review , album review
