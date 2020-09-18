Danny Denial's Third Record Tackles Anxiety, Community, And Heartbreak

Danny Denial

Fuck Danny Denial

(Cruisin)

The first track on Fuck Danny Denial drops you off at “Mercer Summit Block Party/Brand New Skirt,” a place where the stars align and the singer realizes that “everyone I love on Earth is here”—basking in the momentary bliss of feeling like part of a community. That sentiment never lasts forever, of course, as the emerging Seattle artist’s third album also journeys through anxiety, isolation, imposter syndrome, and heartbreak, as seen through the lens of a queer Black Scorpio. “Totally Fucked Up” is a lonely bedroom jam featuring Black Tones’ Eva Walker, while, “I’m Not Your Type” (featuring DoNormaal) is Nine-Inch-Nails-style industrial rock over an anguished early Hole sample. Fuck Danny Denial is raw goth-pop at its best. (4/5)

By Bree McKenna

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Real Clothes' Experimental Album, "Precaution," Is Perfect For Quarantine Blues and Escapism: BUST Interview

Jehnny Beth's Solo Album And Erotic Short Stories Are The Perfect Pair for a Passionate Romp

Chelsea Wolfe's "Birth of Violence" Is An Awakening