This Teacher's Back-To-School "WAP" Cover Doesn't Stand For What You Think It Does

Eboni Harrington, a teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, VA, is winning after recreating Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP” in a music video for her incoming class. In efforts to ease pandemic anxieties surrounding the school year, Harrington made the music video to get her students excited for some "work and progress" this fall.

In an interview with Yahoo Life, Harrington says, “Teaching gives me purpose… I truly enjoy inspiring and encouraging our future leaders of tomorrow. Their ‘aha’ moments are always worth the long hours and commitment.” After posting the music video on the Roanoke public school Facebook page, Harrington got 2,000 shares in a week. Now, it’s reached nearly 3,000.

Harrington’s music video is one example of the many ways teachers have been adapting to these unprecedented times and showing up for their students in any way they can. “We need to show that we are all still excited to be in the moment and that’s what this video meant to me,” Harrington says. “I wanted to show my students that regardless of the situation, we are going to work and progress!”

In addition to making catchy, dance-worthy music videos, Harrington has also been helping Virginia locals who are in need during the pandemic, as well as advocating for Black lives and racial justice.

View the full music video here.

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
