Katie Von Schleicher's "Consummation" Is Compelling, Cathartic, And Perfect For Right Now

Details
IN Music

KVS Consummation Cover bf043

KATIE VON SCHLEICHER
Consummation
(Ba Da Bing)

For her latest album, Von Schleicher was inspired by a viewing of Hitchcock’s Vertigo, where she saw a subtext of an abusive relationship lurking beneath the film’s dominant narrative. Following its source of inspiration, many of the album’s tracks evoke a cinematic sensibility with sweeping chamber pop sounds merged with intimate lyrics that excavate buried trauma. Across the album ’70s and ’60s retro sounds are merged with a modern-day twist and an electronic edge. Some of the songs are shape-shifters that start out with one style and tone and slowly slip into another, eschewing a verse-chorus-verse structure. 

The opening track “You Remind Me” sets the tone for the entire album. “One hand and my teeth on the cage/We were wrong in this together,” she sings, evoking vulnerability as she laments on a dysfunctional, rage-filled relationship, admitting her own culpability. On the epic feeling “Caged Sleep,” haunting, ethereal vocals are paired with peppy, fast-paced guitar work as she seems to contemplate freedom from the dead weight of trauma—“How strange/Am I free?”. The album’s finale is the hopeful, upbeat “Nothing Lasts” which serves as a reminder that even the most painful of times will pass. Von Schliecher’s emotionally charged lyrics and shifting style make this album both a compelling and a cathartic one that explores the depths of trauma and despair, as well as looking to the eventual light at the end of the tunnel.

As we turn a page on a particularly trying time in human history, stepping out of the isolation of quarantine into streets filled with protests for justice, Consummation’s focus on finding new life after a season of pain and tragedy seems a fitting soundtrack. (5/5)

By Adrienne Urbanski

Tags: Katie Von Schleicher , chamber pop , album review
