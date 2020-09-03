Corey Flood's Debut LP, "Hanging Garden," Is Honest And Heartfelt

COREY FLOOD

Hanging Garden

(Fire Talk)

The Philly indie-pop trio Corey Flood, led by Ivy Gray-Klein, tackles its fears with lo-fi ambivalence. The slightly askew “Heaven Or” takes on disassociation with the affirmation, “I know what I saw.” While the cacophonous “Slow Bleeder” uses Gray-Klein’s anemia as a metaphor for her fear of intimacy. (“Takes time/But I’ll be there.”) There’s a nervousness that permeates the band’s debut LP, which leads to new musical discoveries—the pulsing samba grooves; the fuzzy guitars on album closer “Poppies”—and emotional ones, too. As Gray-Klein sings on “Down The Hill,” “There is no shame in humility.” (3/5)

By Shannon Carlin

Hanging Garden is out September 4, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

