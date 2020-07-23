Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Embrace Complexity On "Temple"

THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN

Temple

(Ribbon Music)

On their fifth studio album, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down explore what it means to be whole. Hell-bent on owning her identity, Thao Nguyen looks within and opens up from every jarring angle. In turn, the San Francisco-based group arrives at its most personal and complex work. Gooey beats melt into bellowing riffs creating a lively sound, but in a trip-hop, heavy way. Temple is a direct embrace of the front-woman’s defining parts, particularly the ones that never fit together just right. The result is not perfect, but instead, a celebration of how imperfections connect us back to our truest selves, and each other. (3/5)

By Rachel Reed

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Rock Out Your Lockdown Angst With The Lippies’ New “On My Mind” Lyric Video: BUST Premiere

French Vanilla's "How Am I Not Myself?" Is An Identity Exploration Dance Party

Ex Hex Goes Big With "It's Real"

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.