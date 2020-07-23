Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Embrace Complexity On "Temple"

THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN
Temple
(Ribbon Music)
On their fifth studio album, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down explore what it means to be whole. Hell-bent on owning her identity, Thao Nguyen looks within and opens up from every jarring angle. In turn, the San Francisco-based group arrives at its most personal and complex work. Gooey beats melt into bellowing riffs creating a lively sound, but in a trip-hop, heavy way. Temple is a direct embrace of the front-woman’s defining parts, particularly the ones that never fit together just right. The result is not perfect, but instead, a celebration of how imperfections connect us back to our truest selves, and each other. (3/5)
By Rachel Reed
