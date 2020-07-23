Taylor Swift Just Announced A Surprise Album And The Internet Is Freaking Out

In 2019, Taylor Swift dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album, Lover, and less than a year later, she just announced that she’s releasing her eighth studio album called folklore. On Twitter, Swift described the record as “an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.” The album will be released at midnight tonight.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

She also took to Instagram, first posting black and white photos with no caption before telling everyone what was going on. In the caption, Swift says that many of the things she planned this year didn’t happen — likely referring to the Lover Fest concerts which were postponed because of the pandemic — but this album, which wasn’t planned, did happen. She said she’s collaborating with some of her musical heroes like Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and long-time friend and musical partner Jack Antonoff.

Swift announced that the album would have 16 tracks on the standard edition and that she will be releasing eight different deluxe CDs and eight different deluxe vinyls for one week because this is her eighth studio album. Swift wrote all of these songs in isolation over the last four months of quarantine. The deluxe editions will have a bonus song entitled “The Lakes.”

The music video for the song “Cardigan” will premiere tonight, along with the album. Swift wrote and directed the music video and thanked her team in a tweet.

This was enough to send her fans into a frenzy. Soon enough, “Taylor” was trending on Twitter, along with her previous albums such as Lover and songs like “Cruel Summer.” Bon Iver was also trending because of his collaboration with Swift on this new album.

Fans of Taylor Swift, who are known to be very perceptive to things like easter eggs, suspect that one of the co-writers, William Bowery, could be her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, because one of the couple’s first meetings was at the Bowery Hotel in New York City and there’s little to no information about William Bowery.

Fans of the singer are eagerly awaiting midnight when the album and the music video will be released. Folklore is available for preorder now.

