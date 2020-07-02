Swans' Jarboe Creates A Musical Universe In "Illusory"

JARBOE

Illusory

(Consouling Sounds)

Former Swans member Jarboe continues exploring her unique musical universe with Illusory. She adeptly uses her voice not only to sing actual lyrics, but also to create nontraditional vocal sculptures, forming a new, choral language, like on “Cathedral,” “Flight,” and “Into the Arms of Sleep.” The title track is reminiscent of Nico’s harmonium-based work, and the acoustic number “Man of Hate” comes closest to her work with Swans or the World of Skin side project. This album illustrates the most recent stop on Jarboe’s experimental musical journey, one that will hopefully never end. (5/5)

By Michael Levine

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

