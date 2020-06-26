"Mordechai" Showcases Khruangbin At Their Best

KHRUANGBIN

Mordechai

(Dead Oceans)

Texas trio Khruangbin explores the power of storytelling on its third studio album. The band’s signature international, multilingual sound journeys through ’60s and ’70s American and Persian funk, East-Asian beach rock, and Caribbean trip-hop. Named after a friend who guided bassist/vocalist Laura Lee Ochoa’s rebirth from a period of disconnection, Mordechai lays bare her most introspective memories. The rosy fondness of nostalgia is enveloping on “Dearest Alfred,” and “Pelota” shows the group at its best, with guitarist Mark Speer setting the tone with sharp syncopated plucking, drummer DJ Johnson providing robust Spanish percussion, and the whole group honing soothing vocals. 4/5

By Kelli Ebensberger

Mordechai was released June 26, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Summer 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Madame Gandhi On Gender, Feminism, And The Radical Art Of Performing Sober: BUST Interview

Nicole Atkins Unveils New Video For "Domino": BUST Premiere

Caroline Rose Hits Her Stride On "Superstar"