Hinds Are Back With A Renewed Energy On "The Prettiest Curse"

HINDS
The Prettiest Curse 
(Mom + Pop)    

Coming in hot with their third album, Madrid quartet Hinds double down on their garage-pop sound with bigger production and a renewed energy that ranges from fiercely lovesick to charismatically in-your-face. Bilingual opener “Good Bad Times” floats in on a moony melody and a stomping beat before “Just Like Kids (Miau)” lights into unsolicited advice-givers and nuisances (“Can I tell you something/About you and your band?”) with their signature ramshackle group vocals turned to a gleeful 11. Much of The Prettiest Curse is fueled by heavy-duty guitar and drum sounds, making the more reflective chillers like “Come Back And Love Me <3” and “This Moment Forever” a welcome respite while you catch your breath. 4/5

By Emily Nokes

The Prettiest Curse was released June 5, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

