Quantcast
Saba Lou's 'Novum Ovum' Celebrates Womanhood From Every Angle

Saba Lou's "Novum Ovum" Celebrates Womanhood From Every Angle

Details
IN Music

sJm6DVkc 118ca

SABA LOU     
Novum Ovum    
(Khannibalism/Burger Records)

The daughter of legendary garage rocker King Khan, Saba Lou’s rock roots are free flowing, retro, and raw. But make no mistake, the vibe is all her own. Poetic and a little punk, at once sultry and spunky, it’s garage-soul with beatnik snaps. Much like Lou’s 2017 debut, her second full-length album, Novum Ovum (“new egg” in Latin), is self effacing, yet fully in your face. Each of the 10 tracks celebrate womanhood from a vivid, unexpected angle that leaves you feeling totally seen. By the end, she’s writing from the perspective of a pregnant Star Trek whale (“Humpback in Time”) and yes, even that one’s relatable.

By Rachel Reed

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Hayley and The Crushers Serve Nostalgia on "Vintage Millennial"

Porridge Radio's Debut Record Is An Exercise In Raw Emotion

Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro On “I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone”: BUST Interview

Tags: Saba Lou , Burger Records , garage rock , punk rock
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

pexelsbreakup 4ee7a

My Ex’s Silence During A Pandemic Freed Me From My Fantasy

Bad Cop Bad Cop c8a15

In Bad Cop/Bad Cop's “Pursuit of Liberty,” Aggression And Compassion Collide: BUST Premiere

elle fanning the great hulu 898f3

Week Of Women: Charli XCX, Big Freedia, And Amy Sedaris

Young Adora Aimee Carrero Young Catra AJ Michalka 85afb

"She-Ra's" Final Season Explores The Ethos Of The Show: Love

pexels photo 176947 eb55e

Have A Displaced Anus? Here's What To Know Before Trying Anal Sex

IMG 3514 e8eb0

#JusticeForAmber: Pregnancy-Related Negligence During the COVID-19 Pandemic

anita hill dfee6

Anita Hill Asks, How Will Hollywood Keep Workers Safe From Harassment After COVID-19?

france 2cc6e

France Still Bans Burqas and Niqabs Despite New Compulsory Face Mask Mandate

louis velazquez XWW746i6WoM unsplash 23b15

More Women Than Ever Are Running For Seats In The U.S. House

petr ovralov jNpttMRlb Y unsplash 3f73e

The Horrifying Reality of Child Marriage and Why Only Three States in America Have Banned It

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar