Hayley and The Crushers Serve Nostalgia on "Vintage Millennial"

HAYLEY AND THE CRUSHERS
Vintage Millennial
(Eccentric Pop Records)

This self-described trio of “poolside glitter trash” retro rockers may have made the most California album you’ve heard in a while. While the oldies-leaning glam pop initially seems simple, subtle complexities build and speak to a spectrum of influences: Shannon and the Clams blended with Lookout! Records, the Go-Go’s, and a dash of the Gun Club—the result being like wearing a favorite vintage ’60s statement dress mixed with some of your new ASOS order. With subjects that range from a benevolent ex-roomie dominatrix (“Gabbie is a Domme”) to a post-apocalyptic mall visit (“Attention Shoppers”), plus covers of Kim Wilde, there’s a sunny, East Bay-tinged gem on Vintage Millennial for everyone. (4/5)

By Bree McKenna

 

Vintage Millennial was released January 21, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Tags: Hayley and the Crushers , review , punk , garage , powerpop , punkrock , rocknroll , surf , San Luis Obispo
