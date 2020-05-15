Les Amazones d'Afrique Use Music To Fight For What Matters On "Amazones Power"

LES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUE

Amazones Power

(Real World Records)

An innovative and acclaimed supergroup of Malian musicians and activists, Les Amazones d’Afrique assembled around a shared cause for gender equality and eradicating ancestral violence. Their second full-length album, Amazones Power, continues to champion their mission through deeply rhythmic and expressive songs, each sung by a different vocalist. Exploratory in nature, the album combines classic pan-African styles with current pop and electronic elements that break away from basic song structures and put focus on the melodies. There are also nods to roots rock (“Red”), jazz (“Rebels”), and blues (“Fights”), but even with such a range in style, the common elements are unique, powerful voices and an even more powerful call to action. (5/5)

By Cindy Yogmas

Amazones Power was released January 24, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

