Quantcast
Cyan' by The Seshen Hits All The Right Spots For Anytime

"Cyan" by The Seshen Hits All The Right Spots For Anytime

Details
IN Music

seshen 5e71a

THE SESHEN
Cyan
(Tru Thoughts)

The Seshen’s CYAN is an idyllic 2020 entry point for the Bay Area group, as it’s both futuristic and nostalgic. Harnessing the power of electronic soundscapes with accents of house and dance-pop vibes, CYAN is a pleasantly diverse experience—from the ambiently rhythmic opener, “Take It All Away,” to the woozy closer, “Wander.” The in-between is a sonic journey; cuts like “4AM” flow beautifully, and the high-energy “Close Your Eyes” makes way for the smooth “1000 Lights.” It’s no wonder why CYAN arrives with a short film, as the Seshen’s third LP is truly a cinematic experience. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kathy Iandoli

Cyan was released February 28, 2020. This article originally appeared in the Spring 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST

Surprise, Agency, And Focus On Shopping's "All Or Nothing"

"Always Tomorrow" by Best Coast Was Worth the Wait

Gladie's Debut Explores The Intricacies Of Grief And Loss

 

Tags: alternative electronic , electropop , hip hop , san francisco , bay area

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Run Episode 1 Review Missing Fleabag Merritt Wever Domhnalls twisted 0b53f

Women Bring Hitchcock into the 21st Century in HBO’s Rom-Com Thriller "Run"

Josie Cotton b1519

Make Some B-Movie Magic With Josie Cotton's Groovy New Tune, “Girl In Gold Boots”: BUST Premiere

grimes e7410

We Still Can’t Tell If The Name Of Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby Is Real Or Not

nanny corona 7a9e6

How Nannies And Other Domestic Workers Have Been Hit By The Coronavirus

MeganTheeStallionRealerVideo d8139

Week Of Women: May 1-7, 2020

Fight Klub Header 56a8d

Legendary Actresses And Stuntwomen From Your Favorite Action Films Throw Down In This Virtual Fight

telethonShareable instaSQ 1f5ea

Right Now: Join Margaret Cho, Jenny Slate, And Elizabeth Banks On Instagram To Save Independent Abortion Clinics

JessamynS c1c0f

Yoga Superstar Jessamyn Stanley Stretches The Boundaries Of The Practice On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

carrie fisher princess leia hoth empire 221094 1280x0 f1509

How To Celebrate Star Wars Day (AKA, May The Fourth) From Quarantine

firey feminist hand illustration e665b

5 Feminist Collectives for Women of Color Mobilizing on the ’Gram

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button