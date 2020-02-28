Check Out Fiona Silver's New EP Release Party in Brooklyn

Brooklyn-based rocker/singer/songwriter Fiona Silver is back with a scorching 5-song EP, Hostage of Love, that is the perfect set up for your spring crush season. You may know Silver from her tour with Gary Clark Jr. this past year, or perhaps you caught her performance at the BUST Craftacular in 2016. But if you don't know her, we're pretty sure you will become an insant fan, just as we did. Silver has infectious energy and a soulful voice, and her original lyrics touch on heartbreak, obsession, and all those messy feelings that go along with L-U-V love. Check out her new EP here:

Come celebrate the band's EP release on March 8 in Brooklyn, (International Women's Day!) at Brooklyn Bowl, with opening acts Francis Aud and Julia Haltigan at 7:30PM. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Sponsored by BUST Magazine.

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn NY.