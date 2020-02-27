Quantcast
On La Santa Cecilia's Seventh Album, The Band Goes Deeper Than Ever

On La Santa Cecilia's Seventh Album, The Band Goes Deeper Than Ever

Details
IN Music

yEgMlbLY 4b982

LA SANTA CECILIA 
La Santa Cecilia 
(Universal Music)    

La Santa Cecilia’s lead singer La Marisoul (Marisol Hernández) is a powerhouse with a soulful, almost velvety voice. On the band’s seventh album, it embeds salsa, cumbia, and disco seamlessly into its punk activism. “Winning” is a biting track, poking fun at the emptiness of hashtag culture, but the album largely comes from a deeper place. Three of the four band members’ fathers died within the last year, and that grief is evident in the mournful “I’ve Been Thinking.” La Santa Cecilia closes with the old-time-jazz-influenced “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out,” reminding us that in the blues, you’re never really alone. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mary Kinney

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

La Santa Cecilia was released October 18, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Raya Explores Intimacy And Non-Monogamy On “Contact”: BUST Premiere

Songstress Fiona Silver Confronts An Emotional Ocean With "Dark Blue": BUST Premiere

“The Hustle” Composer Anne Dudley On Her Creative Process And Storytelling Through Music: BUST Interview

Tags: La Santa Cecilia , soul , salsa , disco , music review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

harvey 1bafe

Can We Talk About The Convenience Of "Himpathy" for Harvey Weinstein?

natural hair d50a4

The CROWN Act Takes 3 More Victories — Here's What It Is & Why It's Important

mail 5ca80

Cyote's Video For New Single "Red" Illustrates The Uncertainty Of Human Nature: BUST Premiere

Liz 8b693

Here’s A Round-Up Of The 11 Best Elizabeth Warren Memes From Last Week’s Dem Debate

OXLjAQTQ 9ffbc

The Feminist Guide to Jefferson City, Missouri

EWarren bfeea

Elizabeth Warren Perfectly Called Out Bloomberg's Long History Of Sexism

PussNBoots 1250 byDannyClinch 0d5fc

Puss N’ Boots On Their New Album, Their Favorite Songs, And What They Love About Each Other: BUST Interview

69c5495cf8c97a8950cb19b1c45842fd b998b

Week Of Women: February 21-27, 2020

38114785775 9a067f67c0 w 1442d

This Fashion Company Is Dressing Female Candidates for Free

JodyWatley 9128c

Now That I’ve Experienced My First Music Cruise, I Never Want To See Bands On Land Again

Upcoming Events

Explore 200 Years of Women's Activism at the NY Historical Society
Fri Feb 28 @12:00AM
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
Bans Off My Body
Sat Mar 14 @ 7:00PM -
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Sat Mar 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button