On La Santa Cecilia's Seventh Album, The Band Goes Deeper Than Ever

La Santa Cecilia’s lead singer La Marisoul (Marisol Hernández) is a powerhouse with a soulful, almost velvety voice. On the band’s seventh album, it embeds salsa, cumbia, and disco seamlessly into its punk activism. “Winning” is a biting track, poking fun at the emptiness of hashtag culture, but the album largely comes from a deeper place. Three of the four band members’ fathers died within the last year, and that grief is evident in the mournful “I’ve Been Thinking.” La Santa Cecilia closes with the old-time-jazz-influenced “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out,” reminding us that in the blues, you’re never really alone. (4/5)

By Mary Kinney

La Santa Cecilia was released October 18, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

