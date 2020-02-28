Quantcast
Taylor Swift Proves She’s “The Man” And Directs Her Own Music Video

Taylor Swift Proves She’s “The Man” And Directs Her Own Music Video

"The Man" by Taylor Swift’s music video was released, Thursday February 27 at 7 A.M. EST. Swift revealed that she directed this video which is different than her past videos. While Swift has directed music videos before, this is the first one that she’s created on this scale, with no assistance. Swift she also hosted a Q&A on YouTube, or a “mansplaining” as she puts it, for the video an hour before the video’s release.

“The Man” has lines like, “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can/Wondering if I’d get there quicker/If I was a man.”

Reminiscent of early 2000 hits like Ciara’s “Like a Boy,” Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy,” and Jessie J’s “Do It Like A Dude” Swift wonder what her life would be like if she were a man. Swift discussed the song with Vogue. She said, “If I had made all the same choices, all the same mistakes, all the same accomplishments, how would it read?”

Swift’s 2019 album Lover got very high reviews. With its bubbly and bright vibe, Swift explores emotional honesty and shows that she’s definitely in love. Hopefully with the release of this music video, that means there will be more videos directed by Taylor in the future and more for Lover. But, we know that this video will add to a long history of iconic Taylor Swift music videos.

 

Header image screenshot via Swift/YouTube

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.
