Madame Gandhi Is Making Change (And Making You Dance) With Her Latest EP

Madame Gandhi Is Making Change (And Making You Dance) With Her Latest EP

Details
IN Music

MADAME GANDHI 
Visions
(Self-Released)

L.A.-based artist and activist Madame Gandhi continues to break down the status quo on her latest EP, Visions. These tracks examine the pressing trials of our time—climate change, global capitalism, and patriarchy. “I’m not everyday trying to turn up to the sound of my own oppression,” she begins on “Waiting for Me.” Set against a flawless blend of her award-winning drumming, trap beats, Bali funk, and the sounds of everyday life, Madame Gandhi presents songs that make you think and make you dance. Add “Top Knot Turn Up” to your work playlist immediately: it’s a hairstyle and a “let’s get productive” attitude we can all relate to. (5/5)

By Kelli Ebensberger

Visions was released October 25, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

