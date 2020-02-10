Pussy Riot Video Shoot Shut Down by Russian Police for Promoting “Gay Propaganda”

The Russian police just shut down production on Pussy Riot’s new music video, citing “extremism” and “gay propaganda,” among other things. The group, known for their feminist anthems, was shooting a video for their latest single, “БЕСИТ / RAGE,” in a studio when the power was abruptly cut out and the group was forbade from bringing in a generator to finish filming. Now, the punk rock band is short $15K that they spent on production and will never be able to get back, all due to these “gay propaganda” laws and censorship at the hand of the Russian government.

With lyrics like, “A police baton on my ribs, I'm singing with blood today,” the new single is a song about the pain queer folks and women feeling being enemies of the state in Russia. Pussy Riot noted via Instagram that some 150 queer and female activists were featured in the video before the shoot was shut down.

This is just the most recent in a long list of art and music based projects that have been censored by the Russian government for the promotion of “gay propaganda.” While the authorities shut down Pussy Riot’s shoot under the excuse that they were filming an illegal video, laws such as these have actually been deemed illegal by the European Court of Human Rights. Even still, the rules are still brutally enforced by the Russian police.

What happened at the shoot on Sunday only proves that what Pussy Riot is referring to in their song lyrics is correct. Queer people, women, activists and artists are increasingly demonized in Russia. Luckily, it does not seem like the voices of activists like Pussy Riot will be silenced any time soon. If you’re interested in helping Pussy Riot make back the funds they lost at the music video shutdown, you can donate to their Paypal at paypal.me/xxpussyriotxx or to their Venmo, @nadyariot, to ensure that this important video can finally be made.

Photographed by Jeaneen Lund

