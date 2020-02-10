Quantcast
Pussy Riot Video Shoot Shut Down by Russian Police for Promoting “Gay Propaganda”

Pussy Riot Video Shoot Shut Down by Russian Police for Promoting “Gay Propaganda”

Details
IN Music

nadyaCMYKswop 6d5e1

The Russian police just shut down production on Pussy Riot’s new music video, citing “extremism” and “gay propaganda,” among other things. The group, known for their feminist anthems, was shooting a video for their latest single, “БЕСИТ / RAGE,” in a studio when the power was abruptly cut out and the group was forbade from bringing in a generator to finish filming. Now, the punk rock band is short $15K that they spent on production and will never be able to get back, all due to these “gay propaganda” laws and censorship at the hand of the Russian government.

With lyrics like, “A police baton on my ribs, I'm singing with blood today,” the new single is a song about the pain queer folks and women feeling being enemies of the state in Russia. Pussy Riot noted via Instagram that some 150 queer and female activists were featured in the video before the shoot was shut down.

ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, on the 9th of February 2020, St Petersburg, the Russian police broke into the location where Pussy Riot were filming a video for our next single "БЕСИТ / RAGE". We were accused of "gay propaganda" and "extremism". Russian political police commanded to the studio where we were shooting, "Lenfilm", to cut off electricity in the whole building. Later we've been kicked out of the building - with no legal explanations. The single "БЕСИТ / RAGE" is dedicated to a pain that we - feminists and the queer people - feel being the enemies of the state. "A police baton on my ribs, I'm singing with blood today" - goes "БЕСИТ / RAGE". 150 activists, mostly female or queer, took part in the shoot. We spent $15k on the video production today - and lost them all because of the absurd "gay propaganda" law, and we'll be thankful if you share this info and/or be kind enough to help us to raise the money to make this video happen anyway. paypal.me/xxpussyriotxx venmo: @nadyariot

A post shared by pussy riot (@wearepussyriot) on

This is just the most recent in a long list of art and music based projects that have been censored by the Russian government for the promotion of “gay propaganda.” While the authorities shut down Pussy Riot’s shoot under the excuse that they were filming an illegal video, laws such as these have actually been deemed illegal by the European Court of Human Rights. Even still, the rules are still brutally enforced by the Russian police.

What happened at the shoot on Sunday only proves that what Pussy Riot is referring to in their song lyrics is correct. Queer people, women, activists and artists are increasingly demonized in Russia. Luckily, it does not seem like the voices of activists like Pussy Riot will be silenced any time soon. If you’re interested in helping Pussy Riot make back the funds they lost at the music video shutdown, you can donate to their Paypal at paypal.me/xxpussyriotxx or to their Venmo, @nadyariot, to ensure that this important video can finally be made.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Photographed by Jeaneen Lund

More From BUST

"Read & Riot: A Pussy Riot Guide To Activism" Is The Kind Of Guidebook We Need Right Now

Pussy Riot Members Re-Arrested Immediately After Release From Jail

This Russian Artist Is Facing Six Years In Prison For LGBTQ+ Rights Instagram Posts

Hi! I'm Aliza, a Creative Writing BFA student and an intern here at BUST Magazine. When I'm not writing, reading or scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, you can probably find me consuming copious amounts of iced coffee or doing something witchy. Follow me on Twitter @alizapelto for writing shenanigans and memes.

Currently Streaming: Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20. Always. 
Tags: Pussy Riot , Censorship , Russian Authorities , LGBTQ+ Activism , Women's Rights

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

jlo hug 0c56c

10 Feminist Easter Eggs You May Have Missed At The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

pelosisu2020 397a1

Nancy Pelosi Tops Her Iconic Clap With The Paper Rip Heard Around The Country

the glorias still 1 49175558146 o 69583

4 Must-See Films About Women From Sundance That Are Sure To Make An Impact

Sex Ed e50ee

How Netflix's "Sex Education" Brilliantly Handled Themes Of Sexual Assault, Harassment, And Solidarity

virginity test 8ab0c

States Are Calling To Ban Virginity Testing, But What’s Up With This Barbaric Practice In The First Place?

halsey 3cd21

Halsey, Kehlani, and the Violence of Having an Ex's Name Screamed At You

83b4821f 71af 4846 9ab8 29be4ab418d4 5e4db

The B is for Bisexual: How "Grown-ish" Is Getting Nomi's Sexuality Right

to all the boys ive loved before e1565899763224 86efd

Week Of Women: February 7-13, 2020

igfirefighter 43739

This Woman Firefighter Was Fired For Completely Sexist Reasons. Now, She's Suing

JeanStallings

Longtime Activist Jean Stallings On Her Experiences Fighting For Women — And Advice For Younger Generations

Upcoming Events

Queers of Noise: Love Stinks Rock Show
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button