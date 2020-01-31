Quantcast
Young M.A.'s Debut Full-Length Album Further Establishes Her As One To Watch

YOUNG M.A
Herstory in the Making 
(M.A Music/3D)    

It’s hard to believe Young M.A—a charismatic and gifted rap fixture whose singles blew up online, and on the charts, mid-decade—is just getting around to releasing her first full-length album. At 21 tracks, Herstory in the Making brings romance, bluster, and an unabashed embrace of sexual identity, as well as the sacrifices, perks, and perils of success. A talented lyricist, M.A drops cheeky, meaningful wordplay and clever turns of phrase. “Da Come Up” is a catchy, mellow jam about determination, while ”Smoove Kriminal” rocks at a livelier pace than many selections that swing at the low, plodding stride where M.A seems to find her greatest comfort. This full-length set displays a range of talent, and a determination to be in the game for the long haul. (4/5)

By Camille Collins

Herstory in the Making was released September 27, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

